WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Seth Rollins And Sasha Banks Win; The Fiend Returns

At WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Bray Wyatt defeated WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a cinematic non-title main-event match. Sasha Banks also made an appearance as she shocked the WWE Universe by defeating Asuka and becoming the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. The night featured some entertaining matches like Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro vs The New Day, and others. Apart from these headliners, several major WWE superstars like Kevin Owens, Bayley, MVP and Bobby Lashley made an appearance at the PPV.

WWE Extreme Rules results: Major matches/segments that happened this week

WWE Extreme Rules results: Seth Rollins 'takes out' Rey Mysterio's eye

As soon as the bell rang, Seth Rollins slowed Rey Mysterio's momentum with some ground moves and started targeting his eye. He brought multiple tools in the ring to continue his punishment but quickly found himself on the defensive. Rey Mysterio hit Rollins with a series of punches before delivering a seated senton followed by a frog splash. Rey Mysterio then attacked Seth Rollins with a kendo stick and sent him crashing into the barricade.

The Master of the 619 then broke the stick and tried to dislodge Rollins' eyeball, but The Monday Night Messiah freed himself from Rey Mysterio’s grip. However, the future Hall of Famer hit him with a 619 followed by The Stomp. Rey Mysterio then took Rollins to the ringside steel steps and tried to gouge out his eye but Seth Rollins delivered a low blow and hit Mysterio with The Stomp. The match ended with Rollins driving Mysterio's face into the steps and the referee calling for the bell.

WWE Extreme Rules results: Sasha Banks defeats Asuka to become the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Sasha Banks tried to trap Asuka in the Bank Statement, but the champion escaped. She then tried to deliver a sunset flip bomb but Asuka dodged and blasted her with a sliding knee to the face. The two superstars went back and forth until Bayley appeared and helped Banks take over. The Role Model dropped Kairi Sane with a Bayley-to-Belly while The Boss punished the champion. Asuka then tried to take control by spitting green mist, but Banks ducked and the mist got into the referee’s eye. Bayley then hit Asuka with her title and wore the referee’s shirt. Sasha Banks pinned Asuka and the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion declared Banks the new WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

WWE Extreme Rules results: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats Braun Strowman, wins the ‘Wyatt Swamp’ Fight

The cinematic main event started with Braun Strowman entering the Wyatt Swamp and getting kidnapped by The Eater of the Worlds. After he regained consciousness, he was confronted by Bray Wyatt and a woman who had a snake in her hands (fans believe that the woman was Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail). Braun Strowman somehow escaped and started attacking Bray Wyatt. The two took the fight to the swamp where Wyatt almost drowned the Universal Champion. "Look what you made me do. I didn't want this," Wyatt said as Strowman got up and kicked him into the swamp. Just when fans thought the match is over, Wyatt emerged from the swamp attacked the champion with the Mandible Claw. The Fiend then appeared from the dark as the show went off-air.

WWE Extreme Rules results: All matches/segments that happened this week

