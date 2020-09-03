Dwayne Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans Have Mixed Reactions On Social Media

On Wednesday, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he and his family are currently recovering from COVID-19. While Johnson announced that he has beaten the virus, he admitted that the virus was a "kick in the gut”. However, the actor assured everyone that he and his family are currently out of danger and tested positive approximately three weeks ago.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," Dwayne Johnson said in an Instagram video. "And for me personally, too, as well, and I've gone through some doozies in the past." He added that his wife Lauren Hashian (35), and their daughters Jasmine, (4), and Tiana, (2) all had tested positive for the virus.

"But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good," he added, explaining that they are all glad they are now healthy again. Johnson added that he believes they contracted the virus from some close family friends they met. As a precaution, Johnson suggested that one could get tested and wear a mask before meeting any friends or family. Johnson credited his commitment to health to benefiting him in recovering faster from the disease.

The Rock's followers took to Twitter to talk about Johnson's unexpected news. While most people were supportive, happy that Dwayne Johnson's family is now healthy, some people reacted negatively. Some called them out for a late announcement, while others were positive their symptoms weren't as severe. Some people also pointed out that the videos they posted on his Instagram over the last few weeks did not include him or his family and were mainly promotional videos

Twitter reacts to Dwayne Johnson COVID-19 news

Actually, all the posts on his IG during the last two weeks either didn’t have him in it, or were professional promotional videos likely filmed a while ago. No videos of him all the time talking like normal, like the one he did today. — Adam (@adammahogany) September 3, 2020

I’m so glad to hear that you & your family are safe and getting healthier each day. Sending all love & support to you .. ❤🙏@TheRock #DwayneJohnson https://t.co/AZsF0qB7Bx — Parth Singh 🖤 (@ParthSingh99) September 3, 2020

Its an illness that has affected many. We have quite a few illnesses that affect people each year. Ones that prey on the weak, the young and the elderly. The only way to build ammunity is to be exposed to create antibodies. We can't quarantine forever — Beautiful Disaster (@beautdisaster81) September 3, 2020

😴 who cares... obviously of the 7 strains of coronavirus you most likely got one of the 4 that are common and not considered deadly like the 3 other strains. So you probably had a coronavirus but not covid19. This is being used as a scare tactic by mainstream media — PuertoGeechi Prince (@LaS_723) September 3, 2020

"I've gotten knocked about and gotten my a-- kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges, but testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," said the 48-year-old star. Johnson added that the only reason he feels different this time around is because he had to take care of his loved ones – his children and family.

Image source: Dwayne Johnson Instagram