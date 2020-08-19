Lauren Hashian Dedicates Romantic Track To Dwayne Johnson On Their First Anniversary

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the sweetest way. The couple tied the knot back in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony last year and now Lauren gifted her spouse with a special musical gift. She released the romantic track Step Into Love Like This on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is One Of The Richest In Hollywood; Read

Lauren Hashian releases romantic track

To celebrated the milestone with Johnson, the songwriter dropped the song calling it the ‘most personal & ‘rewarding song’ ever. She expressed her love saying that ‘every word’ written on the songs has come from her ‘heart’. Lauren also revealed that she first dedicated Step Into Love Like This to Dwayne on their wedding day. She has now shared the track with all fans.

This has been the most personal and rewarding song I’ve ever written. Personal because every word is from the heart, and rewarding because one year ago today on our wedding day August 18, 2019, I was able to share this song with my man I now call my husband in front of our little girls and our family & friends.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson & And Others Who Made It To The List Of Highest Paid Male Actors

Talking about the song, Lauren said that this experience was an ‘honour’ as it enabled her to reflect on their ‘life’. She wished Johnson a ‘Happy Anniversary’ with a heart filled with ‘absolute gratitude’. She also exclaimed that she feels ‘proud’ to share the song with everyone.

It was an honour and a gift to reflect on our life and love then and I truly can’t believe the things that we’ve been able to share in our lifetime. Today I want to say Happy Anniversary to you my love :), with a heart FULL of absolute gratitude @therock and a soul full of love. One year down baby and 52 more to go!

ALSO READ| 'GI Joe Retaliation' Cast: A Look At Dwayne Johnson As Roadblock & Other Actors In Film

I am so proud to share this song now. “Step Into A Love Like This” was written with help from some of my closest friends and colleagues. Thank you to everyone who helped it come true, and to my husband and our family, thank you for giving me the greatest joy and the greatest blessings a Wifey and Mama could ever dream of.

ALSO READ| Dwayne Johnson And Wife Lauren Hashian Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With A Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.