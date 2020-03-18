The Rock Can’t Wait To See Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler At WrestleMania 36

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, WWE has decided to keep the upcoming WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors and without a live audience. Many legends and superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Jeff Hardy, Becky Lynch and others have praised WWE for taking these steps. Recently, Shayna Baszler also praised WWE’s decision and revealed the advantage she will get from an empty stadium.

Shayna Baszler recently took to Twitter and said that her first WrestleMania match will be incredible because no one will be there to distract her. She said there will be no noise during the match, so when she breaks Becky Lynch’s bones, everyone will be able to hear it loud and clear. She then said that she will start a new era in WWE after winning the match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 17, 2020

Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler: The Rock responds to Shayna Baszler’s tweet

WWE legend The Rock loved Shayna Baszler’s tweet and said that the tweet will sell many tickets. The Rock then said that the decision made by WWE is ‘quite fun’ and he would love to see what Shayna Baszler does at Wrestlemania. The Rock ended the tweet writing that he can’t wait to see Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

Now thats a “ticket sellin” tweet 👏🏾

(empty arena is quite fun though;)

Can’t wait 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 17, 2020

Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler: Becky Lynch vows to defeat Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36

In the recent episode of WWE RAW, Women's Champion Becky Lynch made an incredible appearance as she arrived at the arena in a huge 18-wheeler truck. She made her way to the ring and started hyping the Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler fight at WrestleMania 36. The Man said that she hates Shayna Baszler because Baszler is a bully. Becky Lynch then vowed to defeat Baszler and retain her title at WrestleMania 36.

