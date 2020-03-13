When Stone Cold Steve Austin Helped The Hurricane To Defeat The Rock On WWE RAW

When Stone Cold Steve Austin left WWE in 2002, fans kept asking WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to bring The Texas Rattlesnake back. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin didn’t return to WWE for almost nine months. In his absence, WWE superstars like The Rock and Triple H became the face of WWE and kept attracting a huge fanbase. But, when it was time for Stone Cold Steve Austin to make his much-awaited return, WWE decided to do something incredible.

The Rock’s feud with The Hurricane

WWE introduced a storyline between The Rock and The Hurricane. Gregory Helms used to dress in a green costume and act like a superhero called The Hurricane. However, The Rock used to refer to The Hurricane as ‘The Hamburglar’. After getting slammed by The Rock for weeks, The Hurricane challenged The Rock for a match which drew a number of laughs. Everyone thought The Rock would win as he was the face of WWE at that time.

Stone Cold Steve Austin return: The Rock vs. The Hurricane

The Rock dominated from the start of the match and delivered many final moves on The Hurricane. However, as The Rock was about to deliver his iconic People’s Elbow to pick up the win, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s theme song filled the arena. The Rock was shocked to see Stone Cold Steve Austin return and The Hurricane took advantage of the opportunity. The Hurricane rolled up The Rock from behind to pick the up win.

WWE WrestleMania 19: The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin

This started a feud between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin which went all the way till WrestleMania 19. The Rock won the WrestleMania match and retired Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the only superstars who have headlined WrestleMania on three different occasions. Because of this, The Rock and Stone Cold are called the greatest rivals in WWE history.

Stone Cold Steve Austin to celebrate 3:16 Day on WWE RAW

Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin earlier revealed that he will be appearing on the March 16 edition of WWE RAW to celebrate 3:16 day. WWE has been celebrating 3:16 day since the past few years to pay respect to Stone Cold Steve Austin. ‘Austin 3:16’ is Stone Cold Steve Austin’s famous catchphrase which was made famous by The Texas Rattlesnake during a promo in 1996.

