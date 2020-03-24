The Debate
The Rock Recalls Iconic 'Beer Bath' Segment With Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE News

Recently, The Rock remembered a memorable segment which WWE did to hype up the match between him and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 15.

The Rock

According to WWE itself, the rivalry between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin is the greatest of all time. During their decade-long WWE/WWF careers, both the wrestlers have worked together in plenty of storylines, but their WrestleMania storylines remain the greatest. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the only two superstars how have headlined WrestleMania thrice together. Their WrestleMania matches were so epic that they are still hailed as of the best.

Also Read l The Rock can’t wait to see Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36

The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin: The greatest WWE rivalry ever?

However, their first WrestleMania match (WrestleMania 15) was special for many reasons. Stone Cold Steve Austin had returned to WWE after breaking his neck almost a year ago and The Rock was the face of WWE in his absence. Their WrestleMania 15 match was so incredible that it got 5 stars from most wrestling critics and it made Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Rock household names.

Also Read l When Stone Cold Steve Austin helped The Hurricane to defeat The Rock on WWE RAW: WWE News

Recently, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remembered a memorable segment which WWE did to hype up the match between him and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 15. During the segment, Stone Cold Steve Austin brought in a water tanker filled with beer and gave a beer bath to The Corporation which included The Rock, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon and others. According to The Rock, the segment was prepared while keeping Stone Cold Steve Austin’s health in mind.

Also Read l UFC legend Chuck Liddell makes bold claim about wanting to face The Rock in WWE

The Rock reveals why the Beer Bath segment was held

The Rock said that Stone Cold Steve Austin had just returned from a severe neck injury and WWE didn’t want anything to happen to him. So, the WWE decided to keep the beer bath segment which developed the already bada** character of Stone Cold Steve Austin and hyped up WrestleMania 15 at the same time. The Rock said after the night, everyone was entertained and WWE got what it wanted.

Also Read l Big Show remembers WWE debut with 'Only The Rock was good and kind to me' revelation: WWE News

