The Rock Reveals Exact Words To Stone Cold Steve Austin After Their WrestleMania 19 Match

The rivalry between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin is acclaimed by the WWE and its fans as the greatest of all time. Their decade-long WWE/WWF careers saw both the wrestlers work together in plenty of storylines. Yet it is their WrestleMania storylines that remain the greatest for many. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the only two superstars who have headlined WrestleMania thrice together. Their WrestleMania matches were so epic that they are still hailed as of the best.

However, their last WrestleMania match (WrestleMania 19) was special for many reasons. First, it was Stone Cold Steve Austin’s last match before retirement and second, this match ended the long rivalry between the two stars. After that moment, both Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were seen praising each other on many different occasions.

The Rock reveals what he whispered in Stone Cold Steve Austin's ear

Recently, while talking to fans during the Instagram Q&A session, The Rock revealed what he whispered in Stone Cold Steve Austin's ear, moments after beating him for the first and last time at WrestleMania. The Rock said that after showing Stone Cold Steve Austin the middle finger and pinning him to win, he went near him. The Rock said he leaned towards Austin and thanked him for everything.

The Rock then told The Texas Rattlesnake that he loves him and Stone Cold Steve Austin replied back with the same. The Rock said he left Stone Cold Steve Austin alone with fans so that he could enjoy everything one last time.

“I whispered to him, 'I thank you so much for everything that you've done for me. And, I said 'I love you.' He said 'I love you too.' I hit him on the chest and I left, left him in the ring,” says The Rock.

