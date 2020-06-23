Why Did The UnderTaker Retire? Several Reasons Why The WWE Star Called It A Day

WWE legend The UnderTaker announced his retirement from wrestling in the final episode of The Last Ride. In the 30-year UnderTaker WWE career with the WWE, the 'Deadman' became the face of Vince McMahon's money-spinning industry and has delivered a truckload of memorable WWE matches over the years. His 17 WWE Championship titles are a testament to his legend and his final match against AJ Styles in WrestleMania 36 was a storytelling end to the UnderTaker WWE Career. So, here is the answer to the query - Why did The UnderTaker retire?

Why did the UnderTaker retire? A perfect swansong or more time with family?

Why did the UnderTaker retire? While the sight of a headline saying the UnderTaker retires is not a unique one for hardcore WWE fans, considering how the Deadman left his gear in the middle of the ring and left the arena with his family after his defeat to Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 33 in 2017. In The Last Ride, the Deadman's hunt for the perfect swansong is well documented.

Taker's win against AJ Styles in The Boneyard match served as a perfect swansong, which could probably answer why did the UnderTaker retire. The Deadman rode off into the darkness on a motorbike sending WWE fans for a trip down the memory lane, in what was billed as one of WrestleMania's best matches. The Deadman's age is also likely to play a reason as to why did the Undertaker retire. Now 55, after a storied WWE career, the UnderTaker would fancy spending the rest of his days with his wife and four children.

While WWE's tweet all but that UnderTaker retired, the Deadman also said that WWE chairman Vince McMahon might want to use him in some capacity in the future. An UnderTaker return can never be ruled out considering how the he has returned from the dead an astonishing seven times and a possibility of retiring in front of a packed stadium at WrestleMania could play on his mind.

Why did the UnderTaker retire? UnderTaker WWE Career

Mark William Calaway, better known by his stage name The UnderTaker, has been of the most prominent and influential members of the WWE setup since his debut in 1990. The Deadman holds the record for most wins at WrestleMania, winning the WWE’s biggest yearly event 25 times. The UnderTaker held a 21-year winning streak at WrestleMania which was halted by Brock Lesnar in 2014. The UnderTaker has also won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice and lifted the Royal Rumble in 2007. The UnderTaker has also won the WWF Hardcore Championship 1 time and featured in the WWF World Tag Team Championship 6 times.

(Image Credit: wwe.com)