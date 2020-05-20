WWE Slammed By Ex-superstar Nikki Bella For Removing 'certain Stories' From Her Memoir

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella denounced WWE harshly in her newly-released memoir Incomparable. Nikki Bella talkes about numerous topics regarding her final years in the WWE and her shocking split with John Cena in the book. Despite being inactive for years, Nikki Bella has managed to remain relevant as one of the biggest WWE superstars through various television appearances.

But as per the current scenario, it appears that Nikki Bella and WWE don't share good relations post her exit from the brand. Apart from criticising WWE, Nikki Bella also gave an insight of her personal life in the book and WWE fans have been enabled to know a lot of stories about Nikki Bella, which were seemingly unknown till this day.

Also Read | Nikki Bella Claims Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut Was A 'slap In The Face' For Women’s Wrestling

WWE News: Nikki Bella opens up about John Cena and criticises WWE in her new book

‘The Fearless’ Nikki Bella put light on the incident when she suffered a neck injury during her title reign and slammed WWE for not taking interest in her treatment. However, as per reports, Incomparable had many such stories that WWE did not want to publish and edited them out before its release. John Cena and WWE both had the editorial rights for the book and WWE officials decided to eliminate a few stories, according to Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella stated that she repeatedly told WWE officials to allow her to undergo an MRI of her neck injury but the management chose not to act on it. As her physical condition declined, Nikki Bella finally did an MRI and found herself out of action for more than 10 months, which he solely blamed upon WWE. "I just wish I was able to talk more about why I ended up where I ended up," said Nikki Bella.

Also Read | Owen Hart's Widow, Martha, Forgives WWE For Husband's Death But Against HOF Inclusion

WWE News: Nikki Bella and John Cena

John Cena and Nikki Bella were considered to be one of the most celebrated couples of WWE until the couple shocking split up a month prior to their wedding. Though Nikki Bella has been vocal about the split up numerous times in the past, she revealed some new insights to their relationship in the book Incomparable. However, editorial rights have blew-off a lot of stories from the book, as per reports.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh 'had His Eyes' On The Promotion With Hulk Hogan As His Idol, Claims WWE

Also Read | Shad Gaspard Net Worth, WWE Career And His Film And TV Exploits

Image courtesy: WWE