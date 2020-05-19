Drew McIntyre Compares Old Self To Canadian Sensation Justin Bieber To Taunt King Corbin

Drew McIntyre does not want to miss a single opportunity of mocking his recent rival King Corbin as the WWE champion recently took a shot at one of his past getups. While Drew McIntyre went to claim his former look as a ripped-off version of pop star Justin Bieber, he did not fail to slam King Corbin with a cheeky end to his tweet. The duo recently locked horns against each other at the main event of Monday Night RAW and Drew McIntyre managed to retain his WWE title. However, he went on to add another ‘jab’ over King Corbin outside the WWE ring by mocking him via social media.

Drew McIntyre Twitter post compares WWE champion with Justin Bieber to mock King Corbin

Even this version of me is cooler than Corbin. If I can go from looking like a knock-off Justin Beiber to the main event of WrestleMania, you can do anything! #WWERAW



pic.twitter.com/3IlvvAaK70 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 18, 2020

Justin Bieber has possibly got nothing to do with the ongoing tussle between Drew McIntyre and King Corbin. However, the WWE champion just brought up the pop star’s name to reminisce his past look. According to Drew McIntyre’s tweet, his former appearance was even “cooler” than King Corbin as the Scottish WWE superstar when on to state how he reached the main event of WrestleMania after looking like a knockoff version of Justin Bieber.

The rise of WWE champion Drew McIntyre

From being an underdog to becoming the WWE champion, Drew McIntyre has emerged out as one of the biggest superstars of the current WWE roster. Although many fans didn’t expect him to claim the WWE title at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre silenced his critics by vanquishing Brock Lesnar at the main event. Since his title win, Drew McIntyre has been the centre of attraction in WWE and has been on the radar of numerous wrestlers, who have equally wanted to claim the world title.

However, King Corbin managed to get his shot at the WWE Championship as he unleashed a bad-blood rivalry with Drew McIntyre. In their latest face-off at the main event of WWE RAW, King Corbin managed to have some winning moments but McIntyre responded and had the ‘last laugh’.

