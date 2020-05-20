WWE Diva Paige Reveals How She Likes Her Pizza And Fans Are Now Confused

WWE Diva Paige saddened a lot of wrestling fans after retiring from in-ring action in the WWE, with many fans claiming her retirement was rushed. However, Paige is still very active in the WWE Universe as she is often spotted on various programmes likely WWE Backstage and Bump. The British Diva was always acknowledged as an entertainer inside the wrestling ring and she continues to do the same even after hanging up her wrestling boots. Paige recently appeared on the premiere episode of Complex’s ‘Fridge Tours’ where she went on to give a sneak peek of her kitchen to WWE fans.

WWE news: Paige reveals how she likes her pizza in an episode of 'Fridge Tours'

The show titled ‘Fridge Tours’ will showcase various celebrities giving tours of their kitchens to promote a healthy lifestyle among their fans amid lockdown. Former WWE Diva Paige kicked off the program by showcasing how she has stocked her fridge with necessities amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Paige went on to talk about how she keeps her fridge stocked with lemonade, fruits and vegetables in order to eat healthy during the lockdown. The WWE Diva claimed that she uses a secret ingredient to make pizza; an ingredient that has portrayed her as having a bizarre palate. Paige revealed she loves to add lemonade to her pizza as it gives the pizza a certain flavour she is fond of.

WWE news: Paige career in WWE

After conquering the women’s division of WWE, Paige surprisingly went missing from the roster. According to reports, Paige had some videos leaked on the internet, which led to a lot of backlash from the wrestling community and the fans. Paige marked her return to WWE at WrestleMania 34 and made a small cameo. Since then, Paige has been making regular appearances on various WWE-based programmes. While WWE the Bump and WWE Backstage already have had multiple appearances from the former WWE Diva’s Champion, ‘Fridge Tours’ reportedly enjoyed a successful debut with Paige kicking off the premiere segment.

