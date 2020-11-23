The Undertaker Farewell: Calaway Bids Goodbye With A Heartfelt Speech At Survivor Series

After Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre tore the house down at the main event, which saw the Universal Champion come out on top, WWE shifted gears and focused on The Undertaker, who bid farewell to the sport with a heartfelt speech. Before The Phenom made his appearance, a parade of WWE legends and Hall of Famers entered to celebrate him. Shane McMahon was the first to enter, followed by The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Kane.

After Undertaker’s colleagues assembled, WWE treated fans with a video package celebrating his 30-year-long career. The tribute video showed some memorable moments from The Undertaker’s career, even including interviews from other WWE legends like Batista, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Once the video was over, WWE CEO Vince McMahon made his way to the ring to pay tribute to his most loyal employee and long-time friend.

The Undertaker farewell: Mark Calaway bids goodbye

The Chairman then called The Dead Man to the ring, claiming that Undertaker’s legacy will “last forever”. The Phenom entered on his iconic theme song with a mic in his hand. He took a few seconds to thank Vince McMahon and his fellow wrestlers before making a heartfelt speech.

“For 30 long years I’ve made that slow walk to this ring and have laid people to rest time and time again. And now my time has come. My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace,” he said.

The Undertaker farewell: A perfect end

The Undertaker announced his retirement a couple of months ago on the last episode of his ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series. There, the Phenom revealed that he’s satisfied with his last bout against AJ Styles which took place at WrestleMania 36. He added that he wants to spend more time with his family as he’s 55 years old.

The Undertaker is currently married to former WWE superstar Michelle McCool and the two have a daughter named Faith Calaway. Apart from Faith, The Phenom has three more kids from his two ex-wives.

Image source: WWE.com