The Undertaker: Indian Artist Pays Homage To The Phenom With INCREDIBLE Rangoli Art

WWE will bid adieu to The Undertaker later this month as it was announced that The Phenom’s Final Farewell will take place at Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22, 2020. To pay tribute to the legend, the promotion has introduced ‘30 Days of the Deadman’ on the WWE Network, where fans can watch all the memorable matches and moments from the veteran’s incredible career. In the lead up to the event, the mega-promotion has also posted various videos and pictures on social media where fans can be seen celebrating The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary in the company.

Also Read l Undertaker career: Undertaker Announces Retirement From WWE

Pramod Sahu Rangoli: Indian artist pays homage to The Undertaker

One such fan is Indian artist Pramod Sahu whose video was recently uploaded by WWE on their YouTube page. Pramod Sahu paid homage to The Undertaker in the form of a Rangoli. Rangoli making is an age-old art in India, in which different artistic patterns are created on the floor using coloured sand.

Also Read l Undertaker career: Taker Thanks Fans On Social Media After Announcing Retirement

The Rangoli art created by the Raipur native looks more than realistic and received a lot of praise from fans in the comments section. “That’s the coolest looking art piece I’ve ever seen, well done to the guy who made it, it looks absolutely incredible,” wrote a fan. “This is beautiful. A true masterpiece. This man is a talented artist,” added another. “Thanks for representing India, Pramod,” commented the third.

Also Read l UP govt calls for celebrating Diwali 2020 by using digital technology

The Undertaker announced his retirement on the last episode of his ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series which released in late January 2020. The Phenom claimed that he was satisfied with his last fight against AJ Styles and now wants to spend the rest of his life with his wife and kids. The Phenom stated that the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his 30-year-long pro-wrestling career.

“If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there,” added The Deadman.

Also Read l The Rock puts Undertaker in his wrestling Mount Rushmore, labels Attitude Era ‘The Best’

Image Source: WWE YouTube