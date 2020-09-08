The Rock Puts Undertaker In His Wrestling Mount Rushmore, Labels Attitude Era ‘The Best’

In his long pro-wrestling career, The Rock feuded with almost every top WWE star and one of them was The Undertaker. The two superstars went tp war every time they shared the ring and delivered some of the most incredible matches WWE has ever produced. Recently, while reminiscing one such match, The Rock shared a small clip where the two can be seen having fun in the ring. In the clip, The Undertaker can be seen sitting up right before The Rock could execute the People’s Elbow, shocking everyone.

In the caption, The Rock thanked Undertaker for everything and hailed the Attitude Era as ‘The Best’. He then added Undertaker to his wrestling Mount Rushmore and explained how they always took care of the fans. “Good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans,” The Rock wrote.

😂💪🏾 good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans. #heartstoppin #elbowdroppin @wwe https://t.co/Eycclb8VAm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 6, 2020

Also Read l WWE News: Daniel Cormier expresses wish to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

The Rock adds Undertaker to his wrestling Mount Rushmore

A couple of months ago, while interacting with fans, The Rock added Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin to his wrestling Mount Rushmore. At that time, The Rock kept the fourth spot empty, but it now looks like The Undertaker has filled that vacancy. Apart from these superstars, The Rock also hailed Buddy Rodgers, Bruno Sammartino, ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, and Dusty Rhodes as the best.

Mount Rushmore of Wrestling has been the hot topic lately...and now @TheRock chimes in on the debate pic.twitter.com/A9pAbhiKLY — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) March 29, 2020

Also Read l WWE RAW results and highlights: Drew McIntyre returns; Mysterio family punishes Murphy

Where does The Rock see himself on wrestling's Mount Rushmore?

When another fan asked where he sees himself in his wrestling Mount Rushmore, The Rock said that he’ll be on the backside of Mount Rushmore. The Rock said he’ll be the only person there and he will be trash-talking with himself. He said his area will be very bad and no one will be allowed to see him.

The Rock and The Undertaker have squared off multiple times in the WWE ring. Two of their most memorable Attitude Era bouts came at No Way Out 2002 and King of the Ring 1999. The two also faced each other in a casket match on Monday Night RAW in May 1999 which was hailed by fans.

Also Read l WWE made me do weekly weigh ins for losing weight to be 'marketable': Sage Beckket

Also Read l WWE News: SmackDown viewership ratings fall despite Roman Reigns segment

Image Source: WWE.com