The Undertaker Recalls The Weirdest Storyline From His Iconic Wrestling Career

Throughout his 30-year-long wrestling career, The Undertaker has delivered some incredible storylines. But, there are few that can be termed as truly bizarre. While talking to Nine Line Apparel on Instagram Live, The Undertaker – real name Mark Calaway – himself admitted that his “Ministry of Darkness” storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin was the weirdest storyline he ever worked on. While feuding with Vince McMahon in 1999, The Undertaker ended up kidnapping Stephanie McMahon. Not just that, he also tried to forcefully marry her in front of the crowd, but Stone Cold Steve Austin came to her rescue in the nick of time.

"I think probably trying to kidnap Stephanie and marry Stephanie and all that that I did," Undertaker said, when asked about his most bizarre storyline in WWE.

Also Read l Undertaker documentary, Undertaker WWE career: WWE to release ‘The Last Ride’ bonus episode: WWE News

The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness run and feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin

During a major WWE PPV in 1998, The Undertaker returned and attacked Stone Cold Steve Austin, while the Texas Rattlesnake was fighting The Rock. This led to a ‘Buried Alive’ match between The Undertaker and Austin at Rock Bottom: In Your House where Stone Cold came out victorious. After that, Undertaker went on a long break, and returned as ‘the dark priest’ who led a faction called ‘The Ministry of Darkness’.

Also Read l Undertaker documentary, Undertaker WWE career: Undertaker slams WWE for retiring iconic character

The priest was a much darker version of The Deadman who claimed to take orders from a "Higher Power". Throughout his run as the priest, The Undertaker would order his followers to make “sacrifices” and destroy WWE. After establishing his dominance, The Undertaker and his followers started a feud with The Corporation (The McMahon family). This led to a match between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 15, which Undertaker ended up winning.

Also Read l Undertaker documentary, Undertaker WWE career: Undertaker claims his biker persona was abruptly cut short

After defeating Vince McMahon, The Undertaker kidnapped Stephanie McMahon and revealed that he intends to marry her. Because of this, the WWE CEO was forced to take help from his longtime nemesis Stone Cold Steve Austin. On the day of the wedding, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his much-awaited return and saved Stephanie McMahon from The Ministry of Darkness. However, Undertaker went on to defeat Stone Cold at the Over the Edge PPV with the help of Shane McMahon.

After he lost his title, Stone Cold Steve Austin vowed he would defeat The Undertaker and punish every Ministry of Darkness member. At the King of the Ring PPV, Steve Austin defeated The Undertaker and won back his WWF Championship. He again defeated The Priest in a ‘First Blood’ match at the Fully Loaded PPV and went to attack The Ministry of Darkness members alone.

Also Read l Undertaker documentary, Undertaker WWE career: Cena and Reigns praise Undertaker: WWE News

Image Courtesy: WWE.com