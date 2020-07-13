WWE To Release ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ Bonus Episode On July 19 After Extreme Rules

Quick links:
The final chapter of Undertaker: The Last Ride was released on June 20, 2020, where The Phenom was seen making a huge announcement. The Undertaker revealed that he’s ready to hang up his boots and claimed that he has no desire to get back in the ring. The Undertaker said that in his opinion, his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career.
Recently, WWE announced that they are releasing a bonus episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride which will premiere on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The bonus episode is titled ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride – Tales from the Deadman’. According to many, in the episode, The Undertaker could talk about his major WWE matches and make major revelations about his iconic feuds. WWE will release The Last Ride bonus episode on the WWE Network after the WWE Extreme Rules PPV.
Also Read l Undertaker documentary: The next 'Last Ride' episode to centre around Undertaker vs Goldberg rivalry: WWE News
WWE Extreme Rules is the upcoming major WWE event which promises incredible and entertaining matches. The Horror Show at Extreme Rules will be main-evented by the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match where Seth Rollins will go up against Rey Mysterio. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is also set to appear she he’s scheduled to defend his title against Bray Wyatt in a ‘Wyatt Swamp’ match. Apart from these headliners, WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will also feature some incredible matches like Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka vs Sasha Banks, and others.
Also Read l Undertaker documentary: Undertaker's hunt for the perfect swansong continues in The Last Ride Chapter 3
Also Read l Undertaker documentary: Last Ride features never-seen-before footage of Cena, Undertaker: WWE News
Relive EVERY legendary showdown between @BrockLesnar & @undertaker!https://t.co/Dj63ptTlcv pic.twitter.com/GgGjJersm5— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2020
Also Read l Undertaker documentary: Cena heaps praise on The Last Ride, underlines respect for The Undertaker