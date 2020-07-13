WWE To Release ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ Bonus Episode On July 19 After Extreme Rules

The final chapter of Undertaker: The Last Ride was released on June 20, 2020, where The Phenom was seen making a huge announcement. The Undertaker revealed that he’s ready to hang up his boots and claimed that he has no desire to get back in the ring. The Undertaker said that in his opinion, his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his pro-wrestling career.

Recently, WWE announced that they are releasing a bonus episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride which will premiere on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The bonus episode is titled ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride – Tales from the Deadman’. According to many, in the episode, The Undertaker could talk about his major WWE matches and make major revelations about his iconic feuds. WWE will release The Last Ride bonus episode on the WWE Network after the WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 to take place on July 19, 2020

WWE Extreme Rules is the upcoming major WWE event which promises incredible and entertaining matches. The Horror Show at Extreme Rules will be main-evented by the ‘Eye for an Eye’ match where Seth Rollins will go up against Rey Mysterio. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is also set to appear she he’s scheduled to defend his title against Bray Wyatt in a ‘Wyatt Swamp’ match. Apart from these headliners, WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will also feature some incredible matches like Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka vs Sasha Banks, and others.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Updated Match Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW Women's Champions Asuka to defend her title against Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to defend her title against number one contender Nikki Cross

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to defend his title against Bray Wyatt in a ‘Wyatt Swamp’ match

Rey Mysterio to face Seth Rollins in an ‘Eye for an Eye’ singles match

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews to defend his title against MVP

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to face each other in a ‘Bar Fight’

Randy Orton vs The Big Show could happen

