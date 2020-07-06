The Undertaker Slams WWE For Retiring Iconic Character, CM Punk Weighs In On The Debate

After an illustrious WWE career spanning more than three decades, The Undertaker announced his retirement last month in an epic documentary on his career titled ‘The Last Ride’. The Undertaker justified his decision saying he longer wishes to get back in the WWE ring and called it a day, drawing curtains on one of the most legendary careers WWE has seen since its inception. However, the 55-year-old WWE veteran also slammed the promotion for taking away one of his iconic characters too early from the storylines in an interview this week. While interacting with Comicbook, The Undertaker criticised WWE for pulling his American Bada** personality too quickly.

Also Read | Big Show Credits Brock Lesnar With Resurgence In His WWE Career

The Undertaker slams WWE for curtailing his iconic personality too early

During the recent interview with ComicBook, The Undertaker clarified that he did enjoy playing the American Bada** persona for the fans. However, the in-ring personality only lasted for a year and after 2001, The Undertaker was brought back in his original WWE character. According to the WWE veteran, the promotion should have kept the “American Bada**” personality alive for some more time.

"I think we cut that off. We cut that off kind of early when we did the American Bada** the first time. I think we could have got a little more mileage out of it, but, it was a different variation. It was an older iteration of it. The American Bada** has got a few more years on him. He’s a little more grizzled even. And there were still so many I think, aspects of The Undertaker you could see in there, so I think it was just like I’ve wrapped everything all together and I think those people were really excited." said The Undertaker.

Also Read | WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 7 Episode Preview

However, former WWE Champion CM Punk interestingly believes that The Undertaker has still not retired. Although the entire WWE universe mourned The Undertaker retirement, CM Punk feels that Mark Calaway will return to the WWE ring once again. “This is a guy who can, and most likely will, in my opinion, at least make an entrance at every WrestleMania. Do you know what I mean? They just did the whole movie-match type thing, as I liked to call it on Backstage on Fox. I feel like that can add some longevity to his career.” said CM Punk.

Also Read | CM Punk Sends Heartfelt Message To Khabib Nurmagomedov After Abdulmanap Passes Away

Also Read | Undertaker retirement: Ric Flair Says WWE Missed Out On Huge Opportunity After Roman Reigns' Win Over Undertaker

Image courtesy: WWE.com