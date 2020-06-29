John Cena And Roman Reigns Praise The Undertaker: “He Gave His Whole Life To This”

WWE recently paid tribute to The Undertaker by airing the Boneyard Match on last week’s WWE SmackDown. In the middle of the match, WWE showed brief clips of John Cena and Roman Reigns praising 'The Deadman' and thanking him for his contribution to the company. John Cena said that the Undertaker’s legacy is his ‘reliability and dedication to the craft’. “Caring and loving the business so much that you put it above all else,” John Cena added.

The Undertaker spent over three decades in the wrestling industry and his influence on WWE has transcended wrestling. The character of The Undertaker is one of the most successful and the most unforgettable character WWE has ever produced and will serve as a milestone for decades to come. While talking about The Phenom, Roman Reigns called him “one the greatest performers of all time” in the pro-wrestling industry.

“You can’t do what he did and not love this. He gave his whole life to it,” explained Reigns. “It’s not like getting to the top of the mountain, it’s staying there. So to be able to do that for you know the amount of years and decades, it’s incredible.”

WWE SmackDown: WWE superstars pay tribute to The Undertaker

Last week’s WWE SmackDown opened with a video package showing some incredible moments from The Undertaker’s 30-year-long WWE career. After the tribute, nearly all WWE SmackDown superstars including Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, The New Day and others made their way to the stage chanting, "Thank you, Taker" while clapping their hands. WWE then aired The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match which was his last match before retirement.

WWE showed brief interviews between sections of the match with superstars like Roman Reigns and John Cena praising The Undertaker as one of the greatest of all time. WWE was forced to make some cuts to the Boneyard Match to make it fit within the allotted segments, but most of the big moments from the Boneyard Match were included. Later on the show after defeating King Corbin, The Undertaker’s former rival Jeff Hardy went on one knee and raised his right hand to pay tribute to the WWE veteran.

