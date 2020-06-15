The Undertaker Reveals His Match With Goldberg Was 'really Close To Being Catastrophic'

The fourth episode of ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ released over the weekend and focuses on The Undertaker’s 2019 rivalry with Goldberg. The two icons faced each other at 2019's Super ShowDown which is widely remembered as one of the worst matches in recent history. In the recently released episode, The Undertaker called the match a 'disaster' and revealed that it made him question whether he should walk away from wrestling for good. "It's just like, wow, that was really close to being catastrophic," The Undertaker recalled.

Also Read l The Last Ride: Next episode to centre around Undertaker vs Goldberg rivalry: WWE News

The Undertaker vs Goldberg match was considered as a once-in-a-lifetime match but is instead remembered as a botch-filled debacle. According to the documentary, Goldberg nearly broke Undertaker’s neck as he couldn’t pick The Undertaker up properly to deliver a jackhammer. The Undertaker also made a huge mistake as he forgot to wrap Goldberg's leg in proper fashion before delivering a Tombstone. Goldberg said that he suffered a concussion during the match because of which he was not able to perform to the best of his abilities. Undertaker, on the other hand, said that after analysing his performance, he started working out in the gym to get “jacked up and perform against heavy opponents.”

"It was a train wreck. It was not anything he wanted, it was not anything I'm sure Goldberg wanted or the fans wanted," said The Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool.

Also Read l The Undertaker's hunt for the perfect swansong continues in The Last Ride Chapter 3: WWE News

The Undertaker vs Goldberg: The aftermath of the WWE Super ShowDown match

Goldberg revealed that he was ecstatic when he heard that he was going to fight The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. He said he wanted to make his family and friends proud, but he was not able to do that. Goldberg said he felt bad for almost two weeks but eventually got over it. Despite this, Goldberg believes that he and The Undertaker should get a pat on the back for giving it everything they had.

“For two weeks I felt bad about it, and I think Taker and I should get a pat on the back for putting ourselves out there at our age and doing the things that we do to entertain the people," said Goldberg.

Also Read l The Last Ride features never-seen-before footage of John Cena aiding The Undertake: WWE News

Also Read l John Cena heaps praise on The Last Ride, underlines respect for The Undertaker: WWE News

Image Courtesy: WWE.com