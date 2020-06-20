The Undertaker Reveals Why He Never Had The Opportunity To Face Sting In The WWE Ring

The WWE Universe was angling for a match between The Undertaker and Sting throughout the years. That dream matchup, however, was never scheduled by the promotion. When Sting returned to WWE in 2014, fans were convinced that he would face The Undertaker, but 'The Icon' started a feud with Triple H for WrestleMania 31 and went on to face Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions. While facing Seth Rollins, Sting suffered a neck injury which led to his retirement in 2015. Recently, The Undertaker talked to Comic Book and discussed why the dream match never went through.

The Undertaker told Conner Casey that no one from WWE ever pitched him the Undertaker vs Sting match. However, he revealed that he knew the fans wanted that match to happen. When asked whether Undertaker vs Sting could go through in the future, 'The Phenom' stated that it will not. He said he is not as strong as he was in the past and would not be able to deliver the type of match fans have been aching for. “With the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all,” said The Undertaker.

Sting ready to fight The Undertaker

After announcing his retirement, Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He made a number of special appearances in various WWE shows including Table of 3, where he talked to AJ Styles and Jeff Jarrett about his TNA career. Although chances of Sting’s return are quite slim, fans still believe that a match between The Deadman and Sting is possible. Earlier, while talking to fans, 'The Stinger' laughingly said that he would love to face the Undertaker and he's open to everything.

Sting’s in-ring rival Hulk Hogan stated that Sting should be mentioned in any conversation regarding the top 10 greatest pro wrestlers of all time. Sting has also been voted by Pro Wrestling Illustrated readers as the "Most Popular Wrestler of the Year" four times. In an interview, former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt praised the Stinger and said that he would love to fight the WCW legend.

Image Source: WWE.com