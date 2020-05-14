Undertaker Recalls The Time Vince McMahon Told Him Brock Lesnar Would End His Streak

The Undertaker is currently busy promoting his wrestling documentary series, ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ as WWE continues to hold its event behind closed doors. The documentary focuses on The Undertaker's career after Brock Lesnar broke his WrestleMania winning streak at WrestleMania 30. The Undertaker recently sat down with ESPN MMA where he talked about his WWE career and remembered the time CEO Vince McMahon told him that Brock Lesnar is going to end The Undertaker WrestleMania streak.

The Undertaker said that he always knew someone would end his streak and he was ready for that. When Vince McMahon went to The Undertaker with the WrestleMania 30 idea, The Undertaker asked him, “Are you sure? Is this what you want?”. In reply, Vince McMahon said, "If it's not Brock, who can beat you?". The Undertaker agreed with Vince McMahon and said, "Alright, well, it's your call."

WrestleMania 30: Brock Lesnar defeats The Undertaker, ends the Undertaker WrestleMania streak

The match started and The Undertaker delivered a chokeslam from which The Beast quickly recovered. However, Brock Lesnar delivered an F-5 which affected the Dead Man. After returning the break, Undertaker trapped Brock Lesnar in his Hell's Gate submission twice, but Lesnar broke free and powerbombed The Phenom. Brock Lesnar then turned Undertaker’s special move into another F5, but Undertaker kicked out. In frustration, Undertaker delivered a powerbomb and a Tombstone Piledriver but was left horrified when Lesnar kicked out at two.

As Undertaker was about to deliver another Tombstone Piledriver, Lesnar recovered and converted the move into a third F5. He then pinned The Dead Man to break the legendary Undertaker WrestleMania streak and win the match. Everyone in the arena was shocked and WWE showed a graphic displaying the Undertaker WrestleMania streak of "21-1". The Undertaker was left in the ring alone after Brock Lesnar left the ring with Paul Hayman. Undertaker got up to his feet and slowly walked up the entrance ramp. The crowd chanted his name and various "thank you" chants filled the arena.

