WWE: The Undertaker Talks About WWE Chairman Vince McMahon; Calls Him An ‘Awesome Leader’

After appearing on Stone Cold’s The Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker appeared on another show where he talked about his legendary career. Undertaker, who has been working with WWE since 1990, praised WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and called him an awesome leader. He said that if he had to describe McMahon, then he will call him ‘awesome’.

“You may see him on TV and think, ‘man, I do not like that guy’, but he is awesome.”

Also Read l WWE: The Undertaker Thought He Would Debut As An 'Egg-Man'

The Undertaker added that McMahon thinks a lot about the company. He wouldn't ask anybody to do anything that he couldn’t do himself. He has really built an empire from hard work, dedication and energy. He then praised McMahon and said that when you see that man and what he puts into things, you feel, ‘Well, I at least have to try to match that.’ The Dead Man then talked about the relationship between him and Vince McMahon.

“He's an awesome leader. I call him boss, but we're like friends now than we are employee and company owner,” said Undertaker during an interview with American pastor Ed Young.

Also Read l The Broken Skull Sessions: Stone Cold Set To Interview The Undertaker

The Undertaker on Stone Cold’s The Broken Skull Sessions

WWE’s favourite bad boy returned to the WWE Network with Stone Cold Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions. The series, which premiered on November 24, 2019, is being hosted and produced by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Broken Skull Sessions is set to feature The Texas Rattlesnake having one-on-one conversations with the biggest names in WWE history. The website also revealed that WWE legends, superstars and celebrities may also arrive as guests on the show.

Also Read l Throwback: Kane renewed his rivalry against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 2003

The Undertaker featured on the first episode of the Broken Skull Sessions where he talked about his WWE career and his personal life. In the podcast, Stone Cold asked The Undertaker about his early days in the company and the night Brock Lesnar ended his two-decade-long WrestleMania streak. The two WWE legends also shared drinks and talked about their careers.

Also Read l WWE: The Undertaker opens up about losing WrestleMania streak against Brock Lesnar