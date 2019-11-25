Throwback: Kane Renewed His Rivalry Against The Undertaker At Survivor Series 2003

Kane V/S The Undertaker. This has to be arguably the biggest rivalry in the history of sports entertainment. The two huge superstars have given the WWE fans a lot of memorable moments over the years. It all started in 1997 when Kane had attacked his elder brother which culminated in a match-up at Wrestlemania 14. However, this was not the only instance where these two would be facing off at the grandest stage of them all. They had a singles match at Wrestlemania 20 as well but, the rivalry was renewed at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series 2003: A rivalry renewed between Kane & Undertaker

Kane had turned heel after unmasking in June that year and he took it to another level at the Survivor Series. The Undertaker was fighting against the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in a 'Buried Alive Match' and just when Taker was inching closer towards a win, Kane made his way out, attacked the Undertaker and put him inside the grave as Mr.McMahon did the rest and emerged victorious. Meanwhile, Kane was seen laughing wickedly after what he had done. Survivor Series has been a very special occasion for the 'Deadman' as he had made his pro wrestling debut at the same pay-per-view back in 1990. At the same time, this also marked his last appearance as the 'Big Evil' where he used to come out to the ring on his bike.

A second face-off at Wrestlemania

After Survivor Series, Kane kept on boasting about having destroyed the Undertaker throughout the year but it would all end in January 2004 when Undertaker's music was hit during the Royal Ruble where the 'Big Red Monster' seemed to be in control as a result of which a distracted Kane was eliminated. In the next couple of months leading up to Wrestlemania XX, Taker did not show up while he kept on playing mind games with his younger brother. Finally, he made his presence felt at the mega event in his 'Phenom' character and just like their previous Mania encounter in 1998, he pinned Kane to end the rivalry.

