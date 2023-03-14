The Undertaker's Latest Admission Brings Sorrow For WWE Fans, Says 'it's Gone Now'

The Undertaker is considered to be one of the most iconic gimmicks ever witnessed in WWE’s history and enjoys a widespread fan base across generations. The 'Dead Man' returned to WWE television after a long time during the January 23 episode of Raw, as the company celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the red brand show. However, the superstar walked out in his 'American Badass' appearance, rather than with his iconic hat and coat as the Dead Man.

In a recent conversation with BT Sport, The Undertaker has revealed WWE fans might never see the 'Dead Man' character appear again on WWE television. “They had a different vision. They didn’t even know that I wasn’t going to have the hat and coat. They totally thought I was coming [out as] old Undertaker. I was like, no. That’s part of me and the storytelling, right? When I lifted the curtain, and when I lifted it back and pulled it back, that’s gone. It’s gone now.” he said.

Is The Undertaker done with the Dead Man persona?

The 57-year-old went on to reveal if he is done with the persona for once and all. “I think that character will live forever in our memory, but I don’t think that I can bring it back. After The Last Ride, after the A&E biography, after doing all these shows, I just don’t think it works,” Undertaker added.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 38

WWE inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2022 ahead of WrestleMania 38 last year. Besides the feat, his appearance on Raw in January marked his first appearance on TV since his retirement in 2020. Appearing on Monday Night RAW’s 30th-anniversary episode, he helped Bray Wyatt attack LA Knight.

The Undertaker on his return to WWE during Monday Night RAW

He was also seen whispering something to the ears of the former WWE universal champion on Raw. As reported by Metro, speaking to Sportsnet, Undertaker said, 'I just let him know too that my phone’s always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that’s cool.’