Undertaker's Streak Could Have Ended At WrestleMania 25 As Referee Shares Inside Story

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was one of the most protected and highly regarded storylines in WWE. After going without a WrestleMania defeat for 21 matches, the company finally ended the streak at WrestleMania 30 after Brock Lesnar hit The Undertaker with three F-5s before finally pinning him for the win. While 21-0 is still a great feat in itself, The Undertaker's streak could have ended way before WrestleMania 30.

Also Read | The Undertaker Responds To Chris Jericho After Using His Lines On WWE RAW For AJ Styles

Chris Jericho podcast: The Undertaker streak was in jeopardy at WrestleMania 25

Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently joined Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast and revealed that The Undertaker had given him the permission to award the win to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25. The first of two matches between Shawn Michaels and The Phenom will always be remembered by the fans after a WWE crew botched his duty resulting in The Undertaker being on the receiving end of a nasty fall.

It has since gone down in history as one of the biggest WrestleMania botches and could have even ended The Undertaker's career. However, the Deadman continued in the match and went to beat Shawn Michaels.

Also Read | When The Undertaker choke slammed Post Malone And Stunned WWE Universe; Watch Video

While all this is well documented, Elias, who was the referee for The Undertaker's match at WrestleMania 25, revealed on the Chris Jericho podcast that The Undertaker wanted Elias to count him out of the match.

On the Chris Jericho podcast, Jericho and Marty Elias discussed that moment during watch-along of the WrestleMania 25 match. Then, Elias revealed that The Undertaker was seriously hurt after the botched dive. The former referee further stated that the Phenom had given him the instructions to count him out of the match if he failed to get back in the ring.

Also Read | WWE News: Undertaker Showcases AJ Styles' Gravestone, Says Disrespect Will Cost Him At WrestleMania

This could have potentially resulted in The Undertaker's streak to end at WrestleMania 25 at 16-0. However, as we all know, the deadman beat Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 before ending the latter's career at WrestleMania 26.

Watch: The Chris Jericho podcast

Now a veteran in the WWE, The Undertaker has so far lost two matches at WrestleMania - against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. At WrestleMania 36, the 55-year-old will once again be the main attraction as he will be facing AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

Also Read | WWE News: Mark Henry Opens Up On Facing The Undertaker In The Ring; Watch