When The Undertaker Chokeslammed Post Malone And Stunned WWE Universe; Watch Video

Billboard Music award-winner, singer and rapper Post Malone is a self-acclaimed WWE fan and he took the wrestling universe by storm after being chokeslammed by The Undertaker a couple of years ago. It’s not every day WWE fans get to see a renowned rapper crossing his paths with a WWE veteran like The Undertaker. However, things took an interesting turn when Post Malone walked past The Undertaker and the WWE superstar responded by lifting Post Malone and slamming him on the floor. Here’s the 'Undertaker chokeslam Post Malone' incident.

Also Read | Bray Wyatt Wants To Face John Cena In A Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania 36

WWE News: The Undertaker chokeslam Post Malone incident

Post Malone was walking down by the lobby when he crossed paths with The Phenom. The Undertaker was standing with his back towards Post Malone and as soon as the rapper touched him, the WWE superstar executed a vicious chokeslam on the rapper. Post Malone appeared perplexed as he didn’t expect The Undertaker to appear all of a sudden. However, cameras rolled off as soon as Post Malone got attacked and WWE fans could not watch what happened in the aftermath.

Also Read | Undertaker return: AJ Styles Talks About The Undertaker, Teases Rules Of Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36

WWE news: The Undertaker return update

The Undertaker is ready to make his return at WrestleMania 36 opposite AJ Styles in a high-voltage contest. The Undertaker has only been defeated twice in 27 years at WrestleMania, and AJ Styles could register a huge upset by becoming the third man to defeat him in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. However, after missing out on WrestleMania 35, The Undertaker seems confident about defeating ‘The Phenomenal One’ on the ‘Grandest Stage of the World’ (WrestleMania 36).

Also Read | Undertaker return: Undertaker Showcases AJ Styles' Gravestone, Says Disrespect Will Cost Him At WrestleMania

Also Read | Undertaker return: WWE RAW Results: Lesnar Addresses McIntyre, Edge Calls Orton 'Junkie', Undertaker Returns

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Post Malone and WWE.com)