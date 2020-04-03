WWE Backstage: Mark Henry Opens Up On Facing The Undertaker In The Ring; Watch

WWE Superstar Mark Henry is considered to be the strongest athlete in this world and has defeated some of the best wrestlers of all time in his prime. Though Mark Henry is no more an active persona inside the ring, he still manages to contribute to the WWE Universe by appearing on various programmes. In the recent segment of WWE Backstage, Mark Henry appeared with Renee Young, Paige and Booker-T to discuss some of the priceless moments of his WWE career. During the interview, Mark Henry clarified that among all he wrestlers he has faced, The Undertaker manages to stand out.

WWE Backstage: Mark Henry talks about facing The Undertaker

Amidst the global outbreak of deadly coronavirus pandemic, WWE Backstage has been hosting their episodes indoor via FaceTime. In the latest episode, Mark Henry was invited as a guest and he gave a lot of insight into his WWE career; facts which were not known before. However, when asked about facing some of the deadliest WWE wrestlers in his career, the 48-year-old said that The Undertaker was different from all of them. “I’ve wrestled Flair. I’ve wrestled Shawn Michaels... but when I was in the ring with Taker, it was different,” said Mark Henry in the latest episode of WWE Backstage.

WWE Backstage: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

After missing out on WrestleMania 35, The Undertaker is back in the game to face AJ Styles in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. For the first time in history, WrestleMania 36 is going to be a two-night event. However, the PPV will be hosted without fans in attendance amidst the growing concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus in the US.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)