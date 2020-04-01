The Undertaker Responds To Chris Jericho After Using His Lines On WWE RAW For AJ Styles

The Undertaker appeared on this week’s WWE RAW where he was seen embracing his old American Bada** persona. 'The Phenom' was wearing a black beanie and a jacket and he even talked like his old bike riding character. During his WWE RAW promo, The Undertaker used many false words to slam his WrestleMania 36 opponent AJ Styles. The Undertaker also called AJ Styles an a**clown, the word which former WWE Champion Chris Jericho often uses during his segments at AEW.

After The Undertaker’s controversial segment got over, a fan tweeted Chris Jericho and joked that the former AEW Champion could file a lawsuit against The Undertaker for using the word ‘a**clown’. Chris Jericho, who is also a former colleague of The Undertaker, responded to the fan tweet and said he is not going to file a lawsuit. Chris Jericho ended the tweet saying The Undertaker can use the word as much he wants. The Undertaker then responded to Chris Jericho’s tweet while writing ‘My Bad’.

Here’s how The Undertaker reacted

Hardly! He’s the @undertaker...he can used as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!! 🤠 https://t.co/NnPo7xhB0H — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 31, 2020

My bad @IAmJericho ....I knew I had heard that somewhere before.... — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 31, 2020

The Undertaker calls AJ Styles an a**clown

During his WWE RAW segment, The Undertaker slammed AJ Styles and said that 'The Phenomenal One' crossed a line when he included his wife Michelle McCool in their feud. The Undertaker said that the disrespect will cost AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker then called AJ Styles an a**clown and showed off the gravestone he made for his WrestleMania 36 opponent. He ended the segment stating that after WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles will ‘Rest in Peace’.

