The Undertaker Makes A Confession About The WWE Locker Room And It'll Make You Love Him

There is no doubt that The Undertaker is a legend. He has made a major contribution in taking WWE to where it stands today. The Phenom made his debut in 1990 and since then, he has been linked with the company through many ups and downs. The 54-year-old WWE veteran has often been considered as a locker room leader, but Mark Callaway (The Undertaker) never thought himself to be perfect for that role. In the recent episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker sat down and expressed his thoughts on the same.

WWE: The Undertaker opens up about being a locker room leader

WWE superstars often look up to him as a perfect role model, but The Undertaker never thought of himself in that position. In a conversation with Steve Austin, The Phenom revealed that he has been there with WWE for anything and everything. The Undertaker said, “I never thought of myself as the locker room leader. It just kinda happened in a sense just because I was kinda there for everything.”

According to The Undertaker, there were a lot of times when he did not agree with Vince McMahon. However, they didn't let it harm the creative business of WWE. Whether they shared a similar vision or not, The Undertaker and WWE CEO Vince McMahon always worked together for greater purposes. The Phenom acknowledged the fact that he would have been nothing without the WWE and he will always be grateful to Vince McMahon for giving him the opportunity.

There’s no telling where I would’ve been if he hadn’t given me the chance and I just never forgot that. Like I said if that ship would have went down I’d have been sharing that life vest with him,” said The Undertaker.

