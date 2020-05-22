When Roman Reigns Met WWE Hall Of Famer 'Macho Man' Randy Savage During His Childhood

WWE superstar Roman Reigns made his debut in the promotion in 2010 alongside Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) and Seth Rollins and went on to emerge as one of the most recognised faces on the current roster. After almost a decade in WWE, Roman Reigns has often been compared with wrestling veterans from the past, and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage has always been used a parameter by WWE fans to judge Roman Reigns' prowess. However, a little known fact is that Roman Reigns has been a fan of Macho Man since his childhood and a young Roman Reigns also had the opportunity of getting himself clicked with the man himself.

WWE news: When a young Roman Reigns got himself snapped alongside Macho Man Randy Savage

A young Roman Reigns meets Macho Man & Miss Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/3a8TUMZmhb — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) May 22, 2020

Coming from a Samoan wrestling dynasty, Roman Reigns has been close to a number wrestlers and WWE superstars since childhood. In one such moment, a young Roman Reigns managed to meet ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage and his wife Miss Elizabeth. The Twitter handle of 90’s WWE recently posted the picture and gave wrestling fans a chance a glimpse of two WWE World Champions from different eras. In the picture, Macho Man is spotted carrying a young Roman Reigns in his arms while his wife Miss Elizabeth is spotted standing alongside him.

Five years after Roman Reigns' successful debut, WWE officials decided to pay homage to the legendary ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage in one of the best ways possible. WWE superstars shared their impressions of Macho Man on a Monday Night RAW segment in 2015 and Roman Reigns was also a part of the show. While Big Show, Big E, and Kofi Kingston tried their hand at mimicking Macho Man Randy Savage in the video, it was Roman Reigns who stole the show by donning the famous Macho Man shades.

WWE news: Macho Man Randy Savage’s legacy

The WWE veteran had 29 championship reigns including 11 title reigns in his 32-year-long wrestling career. In 2015, Macho Man was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. To this day, Macho Man Randy Savage and his exploits remain etched in the minds of the WWE faithful.

