John Cena Defeats The Great Khali To Retain WWE Title On Judgment Day 2007; Watch Video

In April 2007, The Great Khali returned on WWE RAW to attack John Cena and Shawn Michaels as the duo were fighting Edge and Randy Orton in a non-title tag-team match. He then punished Edge and Randy Orton after they attacked him. John Cena tried to fight back, but The Great Khali hit him with a Khali Bomb. After which, on the May 7, 2007 episode of WWE RAW, The Great Khali defeated Shawn Michaels by putting him through an announce table again with a Khali Bomb.

In the process, The Great Khali became the No.1 contender for John Cena’s WWE World Championship. Later, The Great Khali knocked out John Cena and stole Cena's WWE title belt. In the later episodes, John Cena tried taking back his title from Khali, but the Giant stopped him every time. Later, John Cena vowed to defeat The Great Khali on Judgment Day 2007 and take back his WWE title.

Judgment Day 2007: John Cena defeated The Great Khali

The Great Khali attacked John Cena as soon as the bell rang, but Cena recovered and gained the advantage. John Cena performed a diving legdrop bulldog and trapped The Great Khali in his famous STFU submission lock. John Cena forced The Great Khali to submit and retain his WWE title.

Judgment Day 2007: Was it entertaining?

Apart from John Cena vs The Great Khali, Judgment Day 2007 also featured some incredible matches like Bobby Lashley vs Mr. McMahon, Shane McMahon and Umaga. The night also featured matches like Randy Orton vs Shawn Michaels and Batista vs Edge. Many fans loved the PPV, but some were upset with the Ric Flair vs Carlito contest.

Judgment Day 2007: Full results

Singles match: Kane defeated William Regal

Singles match: Ric Flair defeated Carlito by submission

Singles match: CM Punk defeated Elijah Burke

Singles match: Randy Orton defeated Shawn Michaels by knockout

Handicap Match for the ECW World Championship: Bobby Lashley defeated Mr McMahon (c), Shane McMahon and Umaga

World Tag Team Championship match: The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) (c) defeated Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch

World Heavyweight Championship match: Edge defeated Batista (c)

WWE United States Championship match: Montel Vontavious Porter defeated Chris Benoit (c)

WWE Championship match: John Cena (c) defeated The Great Khali

