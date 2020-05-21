The Undertaker Compares AJ Styles To WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker vanquished AJ Styles in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and went on to post a WrestleMania record of 26-2. However, The Undertaker reportedly asked to compete against AJ Styles at WrestleMania. Though The Undertaker is considered by many to be past his prime in the WWE, he is still regarded as one of the elites in sports entertainment and the 55-year-old proved it by defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. While The Last Ride documentary has revealed a number of previously unknown facts about The Phenom, the WWE icon surprised his fans by claiming that he chose to fight AJ Styles since ‘The Phenomenal One’ reminds him of WWE veteran Shawn Michaels.

The Last Ride: The Undertaker compares AJ Styles to Shawn Michaels

When WrestleMania 36 matchups were being lined up, The Undertaker requested the WWE officials to set him up against AJ Styles. Former US champion AJ Styles is now one of the most prominent faces on the current WWE roster and has already notched notable wins against various elite WWE stars including the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton. However, facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 appeared to be a totally different game as Styles failed to dominate The Phenom in their critically acclaimed Boneyard Match.

Despite losing the fight, AJ Styles garnered a lot of praise for putting on a show against The Undertaker. However, earning a compliment from The Undertaker turned out to be a victory in itself as the WWE veteran went on to compare AJ Styles with Shawn Michaels. WrestleTalk revealed a report in which a WWE official admitted that it was The Undertaker who asked for the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. “I was told that Styles was picked by Taker because he feels that Styles is the modern-day Shawn Michaels,” said the WWE official.

WWE: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

WWE fans were in for a surprise when WWE decided not to call off WrestleMania 36 and proceeded to hold it behind closed doors. The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match was hosted in a lot in the WWE compound. The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match turned out to be a WWE marvel as fans hailed the promotion for delivering when it mattered. Wrestling critics also lauded the match and claimed it would serve as a yardstick for WWE.

Image courtesy: WWE