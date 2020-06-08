Rivals John Cena And Samoa Joe's Golden 1999 Throwback Photo In UPW Lights Up Twitter

2 years ago, John Cena and Samoa Joe unleashed an intense rivalry between each other and apparently gifted the WWE universe with an epic feud. Being a rising prospect in the WWE, Samoa Joe got a golden opportunity to lock horns against John Cena multiple times inside the ring. However, John Cena and Samoa Joe have got a history amongst each other and they were not new to each other’s wrestling styles when they faced off for the first time inside the WWE ring. An old picture of John Cena and Samoa Joe has been taking turns over the internet on Monday, which has already made the WWE fans buzz with excitement.

WWE News: John Cena and Samoa Joe's throwback picture from the past

90s WWE recently took to Twitter and posted an image where John Cena and Samoa Joe are spotted standing beside each other from a training session. As per reports, the picture was snapped in 1999, when John Cena and Samoa Joe were a part of the UPW roster. Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) operated from 1999 to 2007 and John Cena and Samoa Joe were a part of it in their initial days with the promotion. Although John Cena paved his way into the WWE roster in 2002, Samoa Joe took a long time to enter into the WWE roster.

In the recent picture, John Cena and Samoa Joe are spotted from their UPW days. While Samoa Joe appears to be donning an “angry face”, netizens are already drooling over a young John Cena. However, they split up after John Cena made his way to the WWE three years later.

WWE News: John Cena and Samoa Joe rivalry

John Cena and Samoa Joe have shared a lot of in-ring face-offs in the WWE. Not only that but in 2017, John Cena took the assistance of Roman Reigns to step inside the ring against Samoa Joe and The Miz for a tag-team contest. However, the rivalry ended almost two years back and the duo is yet to fight each other inside the WWE ring since then.

Image courtesy: 90’s WWE Twitter