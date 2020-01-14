Royal Rumble 2020: From Rusev To Sarah Logan, Superstars Who Will Make An Appearance

It’s almost time for WWE Royal Rumble. Fans can expect something exciting from the first Pay Per View of the new decade. There are rumours about major comebacks in this year’s Royal Rumble. It includes the likes of Edge and Paige. However, nothing has been confirmed officially. We are all aware of the fact that 30 wrestlers will be appearing inside the same ring. WWE has always been inclined towards presenting some major surprises at Royal Rumble. This year’s Royal Rumble is expected to be the same. However, there are certain slots that have already been confirmed and these wrestlers will be appearing at the Royal Rumble.

Also Read | Kevin Owens' WILD Jump Over The AOP On WWE RAW Leaves Fans Stunned

WWE: 5 wrestlers who are confirmed for Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley

The American wrestler enjoyed a lot of spotlight during his recent storyline with Lana. Bobby Lashley has become one of the most prominent faces of the promotion after a successful storyline with Rusev and Lana. He is expected to keep the spotlight on him with a brilliant performance at the Royal Rumble.

Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute is currently the perfect antidote for Bobby Lashley. Rusev and Lashley have been feuding with each other for quite some time now. Their rivalry is expected to have a massive impact in this year’s Royal Rumble.

Also Read | Triple H Takes A Cheeky Dig At VAR, Claims It Won't Work In WWE Amid Premier League Chaos

Buddy Murphy

Seth Rollin’s current ‘buddy’ Buddy Murphy is confirmed for a slot among the 30 men in this year’s Royal Rumble. Though he has almost no chance of winning the event, he is expected to put on a massive show nevertheless.

Aleister Black

The WWE underdog is rumoured to receive a massive push in this year’s Royal Rumble. Aleister Black is one of the most talented wrestlers to have entered the ring. However, he has not been that prominent among the top-rated superstars. This Royal Rumble is expected to change his fortunes.

Sarah Logan

Charlotte’s former rival is going to return at the Royal Rumble. Sarah Logan and Charlotte were teammates during their days in the Riott Squad.

Also Read | Liv Morgan & Rusev To Face Lana & Lashley On Next Week's WWE RAW

Also Read | Rusev Will Face Bobby Lashley Next Week On WWE RAW; Lana And Liv Morgan Also Set To Appear

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)