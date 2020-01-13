Paige Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In Royal Rumble, CM Punk's Reaction To It Goes Viral

It has been almost two years since the former WWE Divas Champion Paige announced her in-ring retirement. But, recently she jokingly teased about her Royal Rumble return and claimed that she would enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match on the second spot. Thrashing Brock Lesnar, Paige said that she would send the WWE Champion to Suplex City and later go on to win the match. Since her retirement after WrestleMania 34, fans have been asking Paige to fight in the WWE ring and after this tweet went viral, they asked her the same question.

Also Read l Triple H comments on CM Punk and AJ Lee's rumoured WWE return

CM Punk, on the other hand, also responded to Paige by sharing a gif featuring "SpiderMan Pointing at SpiderMan" meme. Within a few hours, CM Punk’s respond went viral. Some believed that the 'Voice of the Voiceless' is going to make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble 2020. Others understood that the two superstars are joking and hyping the upcoming PPV.

I am coming back to the #royalrumble you guys. I’m entering myself into the men’s and being number 2 and taking that bish to suplex city then go on to win the whole thing.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fGIswON9Tf — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 12, 2020

Also Read l CM Punk takes shots at WWE and The Miz with abusive language in latest tweet

Paige: WWE career overview

Paige joined the developmental systems of WWE in 2011 and when WWE NXT started going live on WWE Network, Paige was introduced as the face of the women's roster. In 2012, Paige becomes the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Champion and went on to join the main roster of WWE. In her debut match on the main roster, she won the Divas Championship, becoming the youngest champion in the title's history at the age of 21. Since then, Paige started a rivalry with former WWE Diva’s Champion AJ Lee. The rivalry between the duo lasted for almost two years even after Paige lost her title to Lee.

Also Read l WWE fulfills CM Punk's 9-year-old wish by allowing comeback of WWE Ice Cream bars

Their rivalry was so known that they were hailed as the next Trish Stratus and Lita of WWE by fans. After Lee left the company in 2015, Paige had feuds with other wrestlers like Nikki Bella and Natalya. In 2016, Paige suffered a neck injury and it took her almost a year to make a comeback. In December 2017, Paige suffered another injury from which she recovered quickly and was able to fight in WrestleMania 34. On the post-WrestleMania episode of WWE RAW, Paige officially retired from in-ring competition due to injury.

Also Read l Daniel Bryan disappointed that fans never got to see him face CM Punk at WrestleMania