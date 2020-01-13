When Stone Cold Steve Austin Was Blown Away By The Undertaker’s Entrance

In a recent episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, host Stone Cold Steve Austin was seen telling a story about The Undertaker. Stone Cold remembered the time he used to work for WWE. He would travel all over the world to fight.

He said that WWE was having an event in a small arena where he was scheduled to fight The Undertaker. Stone Cold added that he hadn’t seen The Undertaker at that point in his life. Stone Cold was the first to be introduced.

When he reached the ring, he started planning his next move. He said that he was thinking about what he will do once the match started and how will he give a stunner to his opponent.

However, once the theme song of The Undertaker started (and smoke started filling the arena), Stone Cold forgot everything. His mind was blank and he was blown away by The Undertaker’s presence.

Despite that, the duo were able to produce a successful match and attracted a lot of viewers. The two went on to face each other once again in 1999, where Stone Cold defeated The Undertaker and became the WWE Champion.

“He comes to the ring and he does the lights and we just started going, but I didn’t know what I was doing because I was so blown away by his presence,” said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Undertaker chokes Kurt Angle by mistake

WWE recently shared an extra clip from The Broken Skull Sessions where The Undertaker can be seen remembering the time he choked Kurt Angle by mistake. While coming back from a UK PPV called Insurrextion in 2001, Undertaker saw Kurt Angle and WWE chairman Vince McMahon (then rivals) fighting each other.

Soon enough, he intervened and grabbed Kurt Angle by the neck to choke him. People around him said that both the rivals were just goofing around. When The Undertaker realised that he had made a big mistake, it was too late. Kurt Angle had passed out by then.

