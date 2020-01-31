Tommaso Ciampa Receives Staples After Getting Badly Injured On WWE NXT

This week, the long-lasting rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Adam Cole was taken to the next stage after the two signed the contract for the championship match. Though Tommaso Ciampa stood tall after the contract signing segment, he severely injured his head and had to get staples after the show. According to WWE officials, Tommaso Ciampa is healthy and may appear in next week’s WWE NXT.

Another day at the office.



Another day closer to bringing Goldie home? 🖤💛#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/erY7urUDTY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020

I’m the one in charge. Not “Mr. Regal”...not Ciampa...not anybody. I’m also the NXT Champion of the world. And damnit it’s gonna stay that way. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA #ColevsCiampa https://t.co/yNG5A9QUgS — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 30, 2020

The Undisputed ERA: Injury update

WWE medics confirmed that The Undisputed ERA members (NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish + Roderick Strong) suffered some bruises after they were punished by Tommaso Ciampa. Despite getting hit by a steel pipe, the wrestlers are scheduled to appear next week. There are rumours that the current WWE NXT Tag-Team champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish may confront their upcoming opponents Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle in the upcoming episode.

WWE NXT Highlights: NXT Champion Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa signed contracts to battle at TakeOver

Tommaso Ciampa entered the ring with a steel pipe and punished The Undisputed ERA members Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. He then called out their leader and NXT Champion Adam Cole while dragging a table to the ring. Adam Cole came out and got ready to face Tommaso Ciampa. WWE NXT General Manager William Regal stopped the brawl and asked the two wrestlers to sign the NXT Championship match contract.

Adam Cole signed the contract, but Ciampa still powerbombed him through the table. The psychopath then signed the contract with his own blood. The two are scheduled to face each other at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland which will take place on February 16, 2020 (February 17, 2020, according to Indian timings) at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

