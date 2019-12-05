WWE NXT: Watch Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee And Dominik Dijakovic Fight The Undisputed ERA

This week’s WWE NXT saw The Undisputed ERA coming to the ring and Adam Cole calling out Finn Balor for betraying him last week. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly then called out Keith Lee for injuring Bobby Fish. Finn Balor didn’t answer the call but The Limitless One came to the ring to confront The Undisputed ERA. As soon as Keith Lee arrived, O'Reilly started roasting him for constantly losing but Lee then promised The Undisputed ERA to ‘win some gold.’

The Undisputed ERA didn’t like the comment made by The Limitless One and started punishing Lee. Tommaso Ciampa then came in for the save forcing The Undisputed ERA to retreat. Soon after a Tag-Team match was announced between The Undisputed ERA and the trio of Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

WWE NXT: Undisputed ERA vs Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic

Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee were in no hurry to find their teammate because they knew who they have to call when they need any help. Dominik Dijakovic came to the ring to join the duo and was ready to start the fight on WWE NXT. Dominik Dijakovic started the match with a bang and dominated The Undisputed ERA from the start, but the Undisputed Era countered. Tommaso Ciampa then got a hot tag but was stopped with the High-Low from Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly.

Right then Finn Balor arrived at the scene and delivered a dropkick to Adam Cole and a 1916 DDT to Ciampa. Keith Lee stopped Balor with a Spirit Bomb and then delivered a Jackhammer to Adam Cole for the victory. After the match, WWE NXT general manager William Regal came to the ring and announced that the NXT Champion Adam Cole will defend his title on December 18, 2019. He added that Cole will face the winner of the next week’s threat match which will be held between Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee.

