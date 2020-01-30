Tommaso Ciampa Vs Adam Cole And Other Matches Scheduled For NXT TakeOver: Portland

This week, WWE NXT confirmed two major matches for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Portland. In total, NXT has announced all the prominent matches that will happen on the upcoming PPV. WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland will take place on February 16, 2020 (February 17, 2020, according to Indian timings) at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Here are the matches confirmed for WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland

WWE NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole (c)

This week, the long-lasting rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and NXT Champion Adam Cole was taken to the next stage after the two signed the contract for the championship match. Though Tommaso Ciampa stood tall after the contract signing segment, many believe that Adam Cole will successfully retain his title at NXT TakeOver.

Another day at the office.



WWE NXT championship: Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley (c)

Last week, Bianca Belair won the NXT Women’s Royal Rumble match and became the next opponent for the new NXT champion Rhea Ripley. Many believe that Bianca Belair will lose the match as WWE is looking to build up Rhea Ripley’s character before moving her to the main roster.

WWE NXT Tag-Team championship: Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) (c) vs The Broserweights (Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle)

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans to win the finals of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. This has earned them an opportunity to face the current WWE NXT Tag-Team champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

A couple of months ago, Finn Balor made his unexpected return to the black & gold ring and shocked the entire WWE Universe. He then took the surprise one step further when he kicked Johnny Gargano and revealed himself as a heel. From that day, the rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor began and it’s not expected to stop at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland. Some believe that the two can face each other at WrestleMania 36.

