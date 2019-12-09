WWE: Tommaso Ciampa Calls Roman Reigns A ‘dream Opponent’ And Randy Orton A ‘dream Mentor’

In the final hours before his WWE Survivor Series debut, Tommaso Ciampa revealed that he always wanted to share a ring with Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. Before the match, he was interviewed with WWE officials where The Blackheart revealed that the Big Dog has always been his dream opponent and The Viper has always been his dream mentor. In the video shared by WWE on their YouTube page, Ciampa can be seen saying that he always wanted to work with Orton. He added that he wanted Orton to take him under his wing or tag with him.

Tommaso Ciampa also revealed that his whole family is a huge fan of both Roman Reigns and Randy Orton. If they could see him fight either of the superstars, then they would feel really happy. After the interview, Ciampa went on to fight both Reigns and Orton while leading Team NXT at Survivor Series. In the match, fans also saw Ciampa receiving an RKO outta nowhere from his mentor Randy Orton.

WWE Survivor Series: Men's Elimination Triple Threat Match

The Survivor Series PPV saw all the three brands of WWE going up against each other to cement their superiority. Through NXT won the entire tournament, the Men's Elimination Triple Threat Match saw the defeat of Tommaso Ciampa led Team NXT. Team NXT also featured Walter, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee. Despite having wrestlers like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Ricochet, the Seth Rollins led Team RAW also lost the match. Team SmackDown, on the other hand, came out victorious because of the correct decisions made by captain Roman Reigns in the middle of the match. The blue team also consisted of powerhouses like King Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman.

