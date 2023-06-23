Top WWE Superstar and MITB contender reveals Vince McMahon's role in creative decisions

Why you're reading this: Vince McMahon, who gave an emotional farewell to the WWE back in 2022 and handed the creative control of the biggest wrestling promotion of the world to his son-in-law Triple H, is speculated to be back at the creative helm. A WWE superstar who is a part of the current roster has revealed whether Vince is still in the mix or not.

3 things you need to know:

Vince McMahon gave a goodbye to WWE's creative control in 2022

Triple H took over the control

McMahon is still speculated to be taking the creative decisions

WWE Superstar and MITB contender reveals Vince McMahon's role in creative decisions

Ever since he announced his departure, fans have widely speculated that the former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is still holding the control panel. Giving further perspective to the assertions, former WWE Intercontinental champion Ricochet has revealed that McMahon is still being consulted. Ahead of the Money in the Bank (MITB) pay per view, in an interview with SPORF, Ricochet communicated that HHH and others in the creative division are putting their best foot forward but Vince is still the man to talk to.

"Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He’s still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he’s got his fingers in everything too. I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They’re trying to work to everyone’s strengths. I think that’s something that Triple H has always done."

Continuing, Ricochet said that creative wants to grow WWE's brand and highlight its performers' strengths. “They want to grow the brand as much as possible. Whether it’s Raw or SmackDown or NXT. They’re trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it’s been great so far. Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they’ve been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody’s been going out there and giving it their all."

Fans have always showcased a polarised stand on Mr. McMahon, with some wanting him to leave for good, whereas others want him reinstated.


