Edge Vs Brock Lesnar In A WWE Match? WWE Universe Fears For Rated-R Superstar's Career

After being forced into retirement from professional wrestling due to a severe neck injury in 2011, the 'Rated- R Superstar' Edge miraculously returned to the ring in 2020. Fast forward to 2022, the 49-year-old is set to complete his 25-year anniversary with WWE this week. Having last appeared on WWE during the May 12 episode of SmackDown, the Rated-R Superstar is now being linked with a dream match against the 'Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar.

3 Things You Need To Know

Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes in his last in-ring appearance at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Edge has remained absent from WWE TV since the May 12 episode of Friday Night SmackDown

Edge is all set to complete 25 years since his debut in WWE

WWE Universe speculates Edge vs Brock Lesnar dream match

A WWE fan account recently took to Twitter and stirred a frenzy among professional wrestling fans by igniting the idea of a dream match between Edge and Brock Lesnar. As the picture went viral, the WWE universe was divided by the idea, as some said they would be down for the matchup, and others rejected the idea. The fans not in favor of the matchup ended up suggesting that Edge would not stand a chance against the Beast.

WWE News: Will Edge survive a match against Brock Lesnar?

“I'm only down for this match if the story of the match itself is Edge constantly avoiding the German Suplex of Brock Lesnar, to sell his real life neck injury ofc, and then the finish will be Brock Lesnar finally catching him with one German Suplex and then hits the F5 and pin,” another fan added. Here’s a look at some more reactions from the WWE universe.

Edge after 1 German suplex pic.twitter.com/kM9vdBXpvR — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 15, 2023

This sounds good till you have Edge take 6-7 German Suplexes — Kamg🥛at (@Russgoat_04) June 15, 2023

Maybe it's just me, could just be me..... I cant see Edge vs Brock in 2023. Edge is almost out of gas, and he's giving whatever he's got left to someone who needs it. Brock took the Streak... he's fine. — Sup, I'm Chris (@JustChrisTM) June 15, 2023

Edge made his WWE debut in 1998 during the June 22 episode of RAW and has led a remarkable Hall of Fame career. On the other hand, Lesnar made his WWE debut four years later in 2002, and has become one of the most lethal WWE superstars ever. A matchup between the two would certainly draw in audiences in large numbers for the company.