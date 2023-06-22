When Is Randy Orton Finally Making His WWE Return? Here's A Massive Update

Why You Are Reading This: Randy Orton has remained absent from WWE for over a year now, recovering from a serius back injury he suffered due to his run at the top of the biggest stage of professional wrestling. The 43-year-old last appeared during the May 20, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown before going on a long hiatus. Orton is now being linked with reports claiming that he is much closer to making a return to the ring than expected by most.

WWE News: When will Randy Orton make his much-awaited return?

Orton maintained a low profile during his absence from WWE, which led the fans to wonder if he will ever make a return to the ring. As per his father Bob Orton Jr. the superstar was advised to stay away from the ring after his surgery. However, WWE fans might now see Randy Orton back in action in a few weeks' time.

As reported by Xero News, the Apex Predator is ‘nowhere’ finished and the company is said to be wanting him to return at Money In The Bank. However, he might be held off till SummerSlam to get the maximum hype from fans. “Orton wants more time in ring he is no where near finished, told by a source he could be back anytime now. Some are in the company want MITB However he maybe held off until Summerslam,” the report stated.

Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns?: Fans wonder return match for WWE superstar

The report caused a stir among fans on social media and they even started placing him in matchups for a grand return. “We need Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship,” a fan said. “The minute the WWE universe hears voice starts playing again, an earthquake is gonna happen bc of all the loud cheers and clapping for Randy’s return. And you know no one is gonna be happier than Matt Riddle,” another added.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 is slated to be held on July 1 in London, while SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 5 in Detroit.