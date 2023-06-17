Jey Uso Shares First Thoughts After Giving A Beatdown To Roman Reigns At WWE SmackDown

Why you're reading this: Following a spectacular super-kick to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns on the latest edition of the WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso laid out his initial comments on his act that transpired on the blue brand after weeks of escalations. But in the end, the cracks became too intense, and the Bloodline crumbled.

3 Things you need to know

Jey Uso was made to choose between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso

Jey Uso marked the end of the Bloodline with a super-kick to Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa and Wiseman Paul Heyman will remain in the camp of Roman Reigns

Also Read | Triple H Introduces New Rule For Upcoming 'WWE Money In The Bank' In Ladder Matches

Watch what transpired at SmackDown 2023

After weeks, Roman Reigns made his comeback to the WWE SmackDown. The purpose of his visit was to know which side Jey Uso will pick between him and Jimmy Uso. The younger Uso had to make the choice after a disagreement broke out between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. A dispute was brewing since the WWE Night of Champions and it indeed reached the breaking point with a whacking sound of the chin. Jey Uso picked Jimmy's side and super-kicked the Tribal Chief. Take a look at what happened on WWE SmackDown.

EXCLUSIVE: After The @WWEUsos' shocking Superkick to @WWERomanReigns, the shockwaves can still be felt in the arena even after the #SmackDown broadcast concluded. pic.twitter.com/DrUFibBwsb — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2023

That's how this week's SmackDown ended which left everyone in the crowd stunned. But hardcore fans might have seen it coming.

Jey Uso breaks silence after super-kicking Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

After delivering a kick that brought a huge row from the crowd, Jey Uso broke the silence over his conduct. Since the culmination of the show, Jey took to social media to define his act. "Decision made", writes Uso as the caption of a post that showcases an embrace between the Uso bros.

Also Read | Champion Roman Reigns Continues Scripting Milestones, Edges Past CM Punk

With the decision being made, now the question that has emerged is- What's next? Will it be The Usos vs Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at the next pay-per-view or something else is lined up in this family drama? What do you think what's in store for us next?