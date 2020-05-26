Triple H Claims The Rock Came Up With 'People's Elbow' Just To Make The Undertaker Laugh

The electrifying 'People's Elbow' is an iconic move used by WWE legend The Rock. Because of this incredible move, The Rock was able to defeat many WWE powerhouses like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and others. However, while talking to TMZ, The Rock’s in-ring rival and off-ring friend Triple H revealed that the move was created to make The Undertaker laugh in the ring.

According to Triple H, Dwayne Johnson first used the 'People's Elbow' move during a Six-Man Tag Team match involving The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and Kane. Triple H revealed that The Undertaker didn’t laugh in the ring, but cracked up backstage when they all were discussing the match. Triple H also added that WWE received a huge response from fans when The Rock used the move, which is why the 'People's Elbow' become a permanent addition to The Rock’s arsenal.

"I believe the first time Rock did The People’s Elbow was in a match where we were tryna make ‘Taker crack," Triple H laughed. "It absolutely started [as a joke] and then it was getting a huge reaction and everybody went with it."

The Rock sends congratulatory message to Triple H on 25 years with WWE

A few weeks ago, Triple H celebrated his 25th anniversary with WWE. While making an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Game received a congratulatory message from one of his greatest in-ring rivals, The Rock. In a video message, The Rock praised Triple H and thanked him for helping him out early in his career. The Rock then remembered the great and memorable matches they had in the WWE ring and revealed that he can’t wait to work with him again.

The Rock said that Triple H was born to be in the wrestling business and he praised him for the success of WWE NXT. “There’s only one man who I’ve gone around this world with and wrestled consistently so many times, and put in just incredible matches, and that’s you. And I thank you,” he said. “Thank you for being a friend, thank you for being a brother. Again, I love you, man. Happy 25th. Amazing, amazing. Love you brother,” he added.

