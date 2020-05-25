Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman Open Up On Once In A Lifetime Opportunity With The Undertaker

Modern-day WWE gladiators Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently took to Twitter and recalled the iconic night when they teamed up with The Undertaker to take on Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens in a three-on-three battle. The matchup took place at Madison Square Garden on July 7, 2018. Though the event had little to do with the ongoing WWE storyline, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and The Undertaker put on a show for the fans, as they went on to decimate the opposition in the contest

WWE news: Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman heap praise on The Undertaker

While ‘The Last Ride’ has given WWE fans some insight into The Undertaker’s illustrious WWE career, numerous WWE superstars have been paying tribute to the WWE veteran by recalling some of the priceless moments they shared with him. On one such instance, Braun Strowman retweeted WWE’s post where he is spotted sharing the ring with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. Brawn Strowwman quoted the tweet and wrote, “Main event in #MSG @TheGarden with @undertaker and Uce @WWERomanReigns. I’ll never forget the words he said to me that night. #TheLastRide”.

Roman Reigns also shared the post on Twitter. ‘The Big Dog’ who defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, went on to express his respect towards the 55-year-old WWE veteran. “Once in a lifetime opportunity right there. #MainEvent #MSG #TheLastRide” wrote Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and The Undertaker also had the opportunity to go at it in the ring when the trio locked horns on a Monday Night RAW segment in 2017. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were initially lined up for the fight. However, The Undertaker made a shock entrance mid-way. Roman Reigns was about to execute his finisher the Spear on Braun Strowman but The Undertaker stole the moment with his surprise appearance. However, The Big Dog went on to deliver the Spear to The Undertaker, in what later turned out to be Reigns sending out a message to the rest of the superstars on the WWE roster.

Image courtesy: WWE YouTube