Drew McIntyre Reveals He Was Supposed To Face The Undertaker At WrestleMania 26

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre earned his spot among the elites of the current roster when he went on to vanquish Brock Lesnar aka ‘The Beast’ at WrestleMania 36 for the world title. However, Drew McIntyre could easily have landed up in a big fight against The Undertaker at least 10 years ago at WrestleMania 26. While WWE fans reminisce about WrestleMania 26 for the iconic battle between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels billed as ‘The Career vs The Streak’, Drew McIntyre had some part to play in The Career vs The Streak match coming to life. According to Drew McIntyre’s recent statement, he was about to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 but chose to step out, since he did not consider himself worthy enough to face 'The Phenom'.

WWE news: Drew McIntyre opens up about nearly facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26

🚨 Exclusive 🚨@DMcIntyreWWE reveals that he was originally scheduled to face Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 👀



“Vince McMahon told me at 24 you don’t listen to anyone but Undertaker, he’s your mentor.”



There’s still time for that big singles match 🤤#TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/JtaJ1itIYI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 24, 2020

While interacting on WWE with BT Sport, Drew McIntyre claimed that he almost landed in a fight against The Undertaker in his initial days with the promotion. However, Drew McIntyre was being mentored by The Undertaker at that point and the current WWE Champion did not consider it would be a good idea to step up against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. As per Drew McIntyre, WWE CEO Vince McMahon advised him to follow The Undertaker’s instructions and he obeyed it wholeheartedly.

“When I was 24 I was told by Vince McMahon, ‘you don’t listen to anybody but the Undertaker, he’s going to be your mentor and whenever you’ve got a question you go straight to him’. And the inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I. Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready at the time, things worked out the way they worked out, and I believe it led to, instead of myself and Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the retirement match. It was obviously a phenomenal match and I could not have delivered on that level at the time,” stated Drew McIntyre.

WWE news: The Undertaker vs Drew McIntyre

Despite missing out on facing 'The Deadman' at WrestleMania 26, Drew McIntyre got a taste of The Undertaker’s in-ring dominance last year. While Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre teamed up to feud opposite Roman Reigns, The Undertaker arrived and took The Big Dog’s side in the contest. They battled it out in a No Holds Barred Tag Team Match, where Roman Reigns and The Undertaker went on to beat Dew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

