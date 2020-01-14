The Debate
Paige Takes To Twitter To Slam Triple H For Making Negative Comment

WWE News

When talking about former Divas Champion Paige’s return, Triple H made a comment which he should have never made. Here's what Triple H said in the interview.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paige

WWE COO Triple H is currently busy promoting NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II in the United Kingdom. While interacting with various wrestling experts and media persons, Triple H spoke about NXT and WWE. Triple H was recently interviewed by Gary Cassidy. He talked about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV and which former wrestler can appear during the match. When talking about former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s return, Triple H made a comment which he should have never made.

Also Read l John Cena unfazed after Nikki Bella’s engagement, takes girlfriend out for romantic dinner

Nikki Bella and Renee Young support Paige

During the interview, Triple H can be seen saying, “Paige probably has some kids, she doesn’t know of.” This comment didn’t sit well with the former Divas Champion. She took to Twitter to slam The Game. Former WWE host Renee Young and former WWE Women’s Champion Nikki Bella also took to Twitter to thrash Triple H and support Paige. Fans believe that Renee Young and Paige can talk about the incident in the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage.

Also Read l  WWE: Triple H highlights importance of health amid Edge, Paige return rumours

Also Read l Paige wants to face Brock Lesnar in Royal Rumble, CM Punk's reaction to it goes viral

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke slams Triple H and WWE

A few hours later, Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke took to Twitter and thrashed both Triple and WWE. Radke said that WWE officials should be ashamed of letting Triple H run the WWE company. He then said that Paige has been through a lot and he doesn’t like to see Paige ‘cry’ because of WWE. This has left fans to believe that Paige was really upset because of the comments and was allegedly crying for hours.

Also Read l Paige's mother clarifies that the former NXT champion will not return to WWE as a wrestler

Published:
COMMENT
