Paige Takes To Twitter To Slam Triple H For Making Negative Comment

WWE COO Triple H is currently busy promoting NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II in the United Kingdom. While interacting with various wrestling experts and media persons, Triple H spoke about NXT and WWE. Triple H was recently interviewed by Gary Cassidy. He talked about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV and which former wrestler can appear during the match. When talking about former WWE Divas Champion Paige’s return, Triple H made a comment which he should have never made.

I asked Triple H about the speculation regarding a potential WWE in-ring return for Paige and/or Edge.@SKProWrestling



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/lfCysCoR0J — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 12, 2020

I asked Triple H about the speculation regarding a potential WWE in-ring return for Paige and/or Edge.@SKProWrestling



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/8hH944FG3I — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 12, 2020

Also Read l John Cena unfazed after Nikki Bella’s engagement, takes girlfriend out for romantic dinner

Nikki Bella and Renee Young support Paige

During the interview, Triple H can be seen saying, “Paige probably has some kids, she doesn’t know of.” This comment didn’t sit well with the former Divas Champion. She took to Twitter to slam The Game. Former WWE host Renee Young and former WWE Women’s Champion Nikki Bella also took to Twitter to thrash Triple H and support Paige. Fans believe that Renee Young and Paige can talk about the incident in the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage.

Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too. https://t.co/dOmZAiwvyX — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 13, 2020

Big love to Paige. She’s been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change. https://t.co/vqdkWNyLMa — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 13, 2020

Also Read l WWE: Triple H highlights importance of health amid Edge, Paige return rumours

We will never see the true change in equality if we just see them as storylines. Change in a company starts from the top. Our leaders help set the example. For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one. One love. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 13, 2020

Also Read l Paige wants to face Brock Lesnar in Royal Rumble, CM Punk's reaction to it goes viral

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke slams Triple H and WWE

A few hours later, Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke took to Twitter and thrashed both Triple and WWE. Radke said that WWE officials should be ashamed of letting Triple H run the WWE company. He then said that Paige has been through a lot and he doesn’t like to see Paige ‘cry’ because of WWE. This has left fans to believe that Paige was really upset because of the comments and was allegedly crying for hours.

Hey @WWE you should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourselves for letting someone like @TripleH run your company and

publicly disrespect one of your divas @RealPaigeWWE biased or not I hate watching her cry over YOU. hasn’t she been through enough? — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) January 14, 2020

Also Read l Paige's mother clarifies that the former NXT champion will not return to WWE as a wrestler