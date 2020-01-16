The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
Triple H Accepts He ‘made A Terrible Joke’ About Paige, Issues Public Apology

WWE News

After facing criticism from fans and wrestlers, Triple H recently took to Twitter and issued a public apology. He said that he talked to Paige personally.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Triple H

WWE COO Triple H was recently interviewed by Gary Cassidy where he commented on former WWE Divas Champion Paige. The comment didn’t sit well with Paige as she took to Twitter and slammed The Game. Former WWE host Renee Young and former WWE Diva’s Champion Nikki Bella also thrashed Triple H on Twitter and showed their support to Paige. “Paige probably has some kids, she doesn’t know of,” Triple H said during the interview.

Also Read l Triple H takes a cheeky dig at VAR, claims it won't work in WWE amid Premier League chaos

Triple H issues public apology

After facing criticism from fans and wrestlers, Triple H recently took to Twitter and issued a public apology. Triple H wrote that he talked to Paige personally and accepted that he made a terrible joke. He said ‘sorry’ to everyone related to the former WWE Divas Champion.

Also Read l Paige takes to Twitter to slam Triple H for making negative comment

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke slams Triple H and WWE

After the comments made by Triple H during the interview went viral, Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke took to Twitter and thrashed both Triple and WWE. Radke said that Paige had been through a lot and he doesn’t like to see Paige ‘cry’ because of WWE. He then slammed WWE and said that officials should be ashamed of letting Triple H run the company. This has left fans to believe that Paige was really upset because of the comments and was allegedly crying for hours.

Also Read l WWE: Triple H highlights importance of health amid Edge, Paige return rumours

Also Read l King Corbin credits The Undertaker and Triple H for heavily influencing his career

Published:
COMMENT
