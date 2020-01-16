Triple H Accepts He ‘made A Terrible Joke’ About Paige, Issues Public Apology

WWE COO Triple H was recently interviewed by Gary Cassidy where he commented on former WWE Divas Champion Paige. The comment didn’t sit well with Paige as she took to Twitter and slammed The Game. Former WWE host Renee Young and former WWE Diva’s Champion Nikki Bella also thrashed Triple H on Twitter and showed their support to Paige. “Paige probably has some kids, she doesn’t know of,” Triple H said during the interview.

Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too. https://t.co/dOmZAiwvyX — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 13, 2020

Also Read l Triple H takes a cheeky dig at VAR, claims it won't work in WWE amid Premier League chaos

Triple H issues public apology

After facing criticism from fans and wrestlers, Triple H recently took to Twitter and issued a public apology. Triple H wrote that he talked to Paige personally and accepted that he made a terrible joke. He said ‘sorry’ to everyone related to the former WWE Divas Champion.

I’ve reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I’m sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020

Also Read l Paige takes to Twitter to slam Triple H for making negative comment

Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke slams Triple H and WWE

After the comments made by Triple H during the interview went viral, Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke took to Twitter and thrashed both Triple and WWE. Radke said that Paige had been through a lot and he doesn’t like to see Paige ‘cry’ because of WWE. He then slammed WWE and said that officials should be ashamed of letting Triple H run the company. This has left fans to believe that Paige was really upset because of the comments and was allegedly crying for hours.

Also Read l WWE: Triple H highlights importance of health amid Edge, Paige return rumours

Hey @WWE you should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourselves for letting someone like @TripleH run your company and

publicly disrespect one of your divas @RealPaigeWWE biased or not I hate watching her cry over YOU. hasn’t she been through enough? — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) January 14, 2020

Also Read l King Corbin credits The Undertaker and Triple H for heavily influencing his career