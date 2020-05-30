WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan Defeats Sheamus, Sasha Banks Beats Alexa Bliss

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw a nail-biting match for the semi-final contest of the Intercontinental championship. ‘The Celtic Warrior’ Sheamus stunned everyone by winning a 10-man battle to earn his spot in an epic fight. However, Daniel Bryan went on to vanquish Sheamus to reach the semi-final. Apart from that, this week’s WWE SmackDown results showcased a number of twists which the wrestling fans assume to be an 'Easter Egg' for the upcoming PPV WWE BackLash.

While former champion Sasha Banks went on to defeat Alexa Bliss for the Women’s Tag Team semi-finals contest, the latest edition of WWE SmackDown has seemingly thrilled fans with a number of intense matchups. Apart from in-ring contests, WWE officials also pulled off a number of segments, which has apparently grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Also Read | WWE News: Drew Gulak Released From WWE After Appearing On Last Friday Night SmackDown Results

WWE SmackDown results: WWE SmackDown results and highlights

WWE SmackDown kicked off this week with Elias laying on a street. The dramatic segment saw Elias being attended to by parademics alongside a crashed car, which was later disclosed to be Jeff Hardy’s rental vehicle. A few moments later, Jeff Hardy was also found inside the bushes and police officials discovered an open container of alcohol from the car. Police officials then took Jeff Hardy and Elias into custody, which seemingly left WWE fans surprised.

The new ‘lovebirds’ of WWE, Mandy Rose and Otis also got a brief share of the latest WWE SmackDown episode, as the duo was spotted enjoying a vacation. Mandy Rose and Otis were seen having a “good time” together near their personal pool while enjoying sips of peach champagne. Moments later, 'The Golden Goddess' fell asleep while enjoying a steamy dream with Otis.

Kurt Angle also thrilled the WWE Universe by highlighting at the intense rivalry between Randy Orton and Edge in the latest WWE SmackDown edition. However, the biggest surprise of for the fans was the advent of Matt Riddle in the SmackDown roster. Former UFC star Matt Riddle is now an official member of WWE SmackDown.

Also Read | WWE News: The Rock And The Undertaker Unite To Clean Sweep The SmackDown Roster 20 Years Ago; Watch

WWE SmackDown results: WWE SmackDown highlights

Sheamus wins a 10-man battle to earn his semi-final spot for IC title

Lacey Evans vs Sonya Deville ended in a double countdown

Sasha Banks defeats Alexa Bliss to for Tag-Team Champion Summit

Shorty G defeats Cesaro

Daniel Bryan defeats Sheamus to earn his final-spot for the IC title

Also Read | WWE News: WWE Superstars Told Vince McMahon They Want To Work With AJ Styles On SmackDown live

Also Read | WWE News: WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 29 Episode Preview

Image courtesy: WWE